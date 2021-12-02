EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.