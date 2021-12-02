Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,544. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

