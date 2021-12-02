Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 215,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of EFL stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

