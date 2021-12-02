Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 94,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,582. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

