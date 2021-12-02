Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 106.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 155.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 805,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 143.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 238.0% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 799,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KODK opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

