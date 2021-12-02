Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 86,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.