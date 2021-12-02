Eastern Bank Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 160.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $226.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

