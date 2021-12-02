Eastern Bank Purchases Shares of 18,132 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $20.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

