Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 15,773 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

EMN opened at $102.70 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

