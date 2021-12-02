e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $133.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.11 or 0.00359981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000084 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,138 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,876 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

