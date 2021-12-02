Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.45

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 882706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $615.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 343,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.