Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DNLMY opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.3571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

