Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRE opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.