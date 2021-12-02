Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71. 383,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

