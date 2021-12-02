DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares None Dividend of $0.16

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:DBL opened at $19.22 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
