Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the October 31st total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $192,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,317. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $617.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.508 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.04%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

