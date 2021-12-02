DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Boosted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $909,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,692,286 shares of company stock worth $2,171,743,877. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $161.62 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion and a PE ratio of -44.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.99.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

