Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

