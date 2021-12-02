Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $136.14. 57,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,338. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.47.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

