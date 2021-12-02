Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$95.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCBO. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of DCBO traded down C$6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,921. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$47.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -133.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.17.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

