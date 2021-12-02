DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 190.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 187.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.57.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

