DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 227 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

