DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,887 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $67.31 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

