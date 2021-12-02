DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

