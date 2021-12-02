DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,877 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 81.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

NYSE KEY opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

