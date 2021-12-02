DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,032 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

NYSE:LNC opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

