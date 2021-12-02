DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after buying an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

