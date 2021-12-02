DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 32.9% in November

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.0 days.

OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. DKSH has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

