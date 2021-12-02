Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 430 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 131,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.62. The company has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

