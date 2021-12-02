Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 3,422 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

NYSE:XOM opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

