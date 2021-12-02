Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 3,070 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.27% of M/I Homes worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $201,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

