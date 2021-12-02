Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 10,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NYSE:F opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

