Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 106,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

