Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $40.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 255,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,764,802. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

