Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 5%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price were down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.89 and last traded at $124.89. Approximately 8,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,247,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.