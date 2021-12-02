DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $201,409.04

DINGO TOKEN (CURRENCY:DINGO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, DINGO TOKEN has traded 118.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DINGO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $201,409.04 and approximately $17,069.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.15 or 0.07926265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,029.45 or 1.00403253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN Profile

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken

