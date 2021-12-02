Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 2,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Altai Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 292.1% in the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 566.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digimarc by 131.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 180,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.