Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 2,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 133,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
