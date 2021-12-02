DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 7.81, but opened at 8.17. DiDi Global shares last traded at 8.30, with a volume of 247,547 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $2,831,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth $184,947,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

