Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.96. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.