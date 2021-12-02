DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 63.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.15 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of -0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

