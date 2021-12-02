Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

