Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

