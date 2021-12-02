Dfpg Investments LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

