DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $970,575.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.05, for a total transaction of $970,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $548.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 8.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DexCom by 37.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,387,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,341,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

