Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $155,861.63

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $155,861.63 and approximately $2,798.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 47% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

