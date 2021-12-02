Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €66.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.14 ($75.16).

Several research analysts have commented on DPW shares. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.61. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

