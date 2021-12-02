Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $130.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.93.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $459,177,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

