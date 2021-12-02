Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) to Issue $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Deswell Industries has increased its dividend by 157.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Shares of DSWL stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.