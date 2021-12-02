Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.36

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 14048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,612,000 after acquiring an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 25.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 456,560 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.