Desjardins Downgrades National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Hold

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$108.00. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.29.

NA stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,270. The company has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.49. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

